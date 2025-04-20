Expand / Collapse search

Auto-ped crash: Person critically injured in South Austin

Published  April 20, 2025 9:09pm CDT
South Congress
The Brief

    • Auto-ped crash in South Austin
    • 1 adult critically injured
    • Crash happened at Oltorf Street and S Congress Ave

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.

What we know:

ATCEMS said at 8:47 p.m. April 20 that medics were on scene prepping an adult for transport.

The adult has critical injuries and is being taken to a trauma center.

The crash happened at W. Oltorf Street and South Congress near the H-E-B.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Source: Information in this report comes from ATCEMS on X (formerly Twitter).

South CongressCrime and Public Safety