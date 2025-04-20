Auto-ped crash: Person critically injured in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.
What we know:
ATCEMS said at 8:47 p.m. April 20 that medics were on scene prepping an adult for transport.
The adult has critical injuries and is being taken to a trauma center.
The crash happened at W. Oltorf Street and South Congress near the H-E-B.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
The Source: Information in this report comes from ATCEMS on X (formerly Twitter).