Auto-ped crash: Person critically injured in South Austin

The Brief Auto-ped crash in South Austin 1 adult critically injured Crash happened at Oltorf Street and S Congress Ave



An adult has been critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.

What we know:

ATCEMS said at 8:47 p.m. April 20 that medics were on scene prepping an adult for transport.

The adult has critical injuries and is being taken to a trauma center.

The crash happened at W. Oltorf Street and South Congress near the H-E-B.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.