Auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin leaves 1 person dead

An auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin has left one person dead.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of South I-35 northbound near Ben White Boulevard.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that another person involved in the crash did not require treatment.

Northbound I-35 was closed between William Cannon Drive and US 290, exits 228 to 231, as the crash investigation was conducted, but it has now reopened.

FOX 7 Austin traffic anchor Jane Lonsdale says tolls were suspended for a short period of time so northbound traffic could get around the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.