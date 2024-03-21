Auto production facility working with Tesla set to open near Georgetown

Williamson County residents are familiar with the hustle and bustle of construction crews.

"It’s been revived, and the growth around it, to a degree, is fine. Just don’t let it get out of control," said Mollie Lazarus, a Georgetown resident. "It’ll ruin it because it’s wonderful right now. I love living here."

Large companies also seem to like the area. The latest to dig roots in Williamson County is a company called Hanwha.

Like Samsung, it’s also based out of South Korea. However, Hanwha produces something different from computer chips.

"To kind of diversify a little bit and expand into the automotive industry was really important," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Off of I-35, just north of Georgetown, Hanwha will be making vehicle liners.

"It does mold injection panels and will actually be manufacturing truck beds for a company by the name of Tesla," said Gravell.

All this comes after Tesla decided to build in Hutto with a $1.5 million expansion plan.

Hanwha is expecting to invest $100 million in the county.

Commissioners recently signed off on a 70 percent tax abatement on Hanwha's personal property for the next decade.

"So, anytime we can bring in a good business that puts a good capital investment, that provides great jobs in our area, and opportunity for high school kids, it increases the tax back for the school district," said Gravell.

The company is also expected to create more than 180 permanent jobs.

"My favorite part of the entire project is we’re going to be able to have ten interns," said Gravell.

The building will be 200,000 square feet.

With this announcement, Gravell said he expects to see more international businesses looking to call Williamson County Home.