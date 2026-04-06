Baby beaver found wandering alone on sidewalk in Austin

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The Brief Austin Wildlife Rescue says it is taking care of a baby beaver or kit The beaver was found wandering alone on a sidewalk in Austin



Austin Wildlife Rescue says it is taking care of a baby beaver that was found wandering alone on an Austin sidewalk.

The backstory:

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In a April 3 post on its Facebook page, Austin Wildlife Rescue said it received the beaver after Austin Animal Services dropped the baby off.

Officials say the officers had searched the area for any signs of a mother, siblings or other beavers before bringing it to AWR.

What they're saying:

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AWR says that it is a true rarity and an extra special surprise to be taking care of a beaver.

The kit was weak and cold upon intake and AWR staff helped warm it up.

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"After a few tiny beaver tantrums, we finally were able to get the kit to suckle and take the much needed formula. Rehabbing beavers involves a lot of opinions and stubbornness from the beaver side… think of it like a toddler that doesn’t like anything you offer but also asks for that exact same thing," AWR said in its post.

AWR says beavers can have up to four kits at a time and that this one may have gotten washed out of its den during the recent heavy rainstorm.

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