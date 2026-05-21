Paxton investigates Meta glasses over privacy concerns

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The Brief Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Meta's AI glasses over privacy concerns. According to employees of a Meta subcontractor in Kenya, they've been able to access video from private moments such as bathroom visits. While faces are automatically blurred in the data, one employee said that's not always the case.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Meta's Meta AI Glasses for possibly collecting and sharing Texans' personal data.

Paxton claims, that even though the glasses are "designed for privacy," that a Meta subcontractor in Kenya can access users' private information.

Data annotators at subcontractor Sama have claimed to access video of private moments such as bathroom visits, according to a release. The employees claim that faces in the data are automatically blurred, but one employee said that is not always the case.

What they're saying:

"I will continue to relentlessly stand up to any company that threatens the privacy and safety of Texans," Paxton said. "Meta’s glasses raise serious concerns, and my office will thoroughly investigate these devices to ensure that no individual is being unlawfully recorded, tracked, or subjected to the unauthorized collection of their data."

Meta Glasses are smart glasses with cameras, speakers and other communication devices allowing the wearer to capture and share audio and video. Meta's privacy policy states the glasses have an "always enabled" mode that lets the glasses constantly process video data to use with Meta AI products.

While the glasses have an indicator when they are recording, that indicator is not active during "always enabled" mode, Paxton said.