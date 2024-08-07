Expand / Collapse search

Here's when Central Texas school districts are going back to school

By
Published  August 7, 2024 10:24am CDT
Education
First day of school for Del Valle ISD students

Summer is over for some students in Central Texas. Education reporter Jessica Rivera has more.

Another school year is right around the corner!

Here's when Central Texas school districts will open their classroom doors.

Wednesday, August 7

  • Del Valle ISD

Thursday, August 8

  • Llano ISD
  • Nixon-Smiley CISD

Monday, August 12

  • Bartlett ISD
  • Dime Box ISD
  • Fayetteville ISD
  • Texas School for the Deaf

Tuesday, August 13

  • Dripping Springs ISD
  • Hays CISD
  • Pflugerville ISD
  • Round Rock ISD
  • San Marcos CISD
  • Schulenburg ISD

Wednesday, August 14

  • Bastrop ISD
  • Blanco ISD
  • Burnet CISD
  • Coupland ISD
  • Eanes ISD
  • Elgin ISD
  • Flatonia ISD
  • Florence ISD
  • Fredericksburg ISD
  • Giddings ISD
  • Gonzales ISD
  • Hutto ISD
  • Jarrell ISD
  • Lake Travis ISD
  • Leander ISD
  • Lexington ISD
  • Liberty Hill ISD
  • Luling ISD
  • Manor ISD
  • Marble Falls ISD
  • McDade ISD
  • Round Top-Carmine ISD
  • Taylor ISD
  • Thrall ISD
  • Waelder ISD
  • Wimberley ISD

Thursday, August 15

  • Harper ISD
  • La Grange ISD
  • Lago Vista ISD
  • Georgetown ISD
  • Smithville ISD
  • Thorndale ISD

Monday, August 19

  • Texas School for the Blind/Visually Impaired

Tuesday, August 20

  • Austin ISD
  • Comal ISD
  • Lockhart ISD
  • New Braunfels ISD

Wednesday, August 21

  • Johnson City ISD

Monday, August 26

  • Doss CCSD
  • Granger ISD
  • Prairie Lea ISD