Here's when Central Texas school districts are going back to school
Another school year is right around the corner!
Here's when Central Texas school districts will open their classroom doors.
Wednesday, August 7
- Del Valle ISD
Thursday, August 8
- Llano ISD
- Nixon-Smiley CISD
Monday, August 12
- Bartlett ISD
- Dime Box ISD
- Fayetteville ISD
- Texas School for the Deaf
Tuesday, August 13
- Dripping Springs ISD
- Hays CISD
- Pflugerville ISD
- Round Rock ISD
- San Marcos CISD
- Schulenburg ISD
Wednesday, August 14
- Bastrop ISD
- Blanco ISD
- Burnet CISD
- Coupland ISD
- Eanes ISD
- Elgin ISD
- Flatonia ISD
- Florence ISD
- Fredericksburg ISD
- Giddings ISD
- Gonzales ISD
- Hutto ISD
- Jarrell ISD
- Lake Travis ISD
- Leander ISD
- Lexington ISD
- Liberty Hill ISD
- Luling ISD
- Manor ISD
- Marble Falls ISD
- McDade ISD
- Round Top-Carmine ISD
- Taylor ISD
- Thrall ISD
- Waelder ISD
- Wimberley ISD
Thursday, August 15
- Harper ISD
- La Grange ISD
- Lago Vista ISD
- Georgetown ISD
- Smithville ISD
- Thorndale ISD
Monday, August 19
- Texas School for the Blind/Visually Impaired
Tuesday, August 20
- Austin ISD
- Comal ISD
- Lockhart ISD
- New Braunfels ISD
Wednesday, August 21
- Johnson City ISD
Monday, August 26
- Doss CCSD
- Granger ISD
- Prairie Lea ISD