'Back-to-School' burger collaboration by Vital Farms, Hopdoddy

Two Austin brands are coming together for a limited-edition item for the month of August.

Vital Farms and Hopdoddy have teamed up for the "Back-to-School" burger which is a nostalgic burger paying homage to school lunch. It's topped with Vital Farms pasture-raised egg, muenster cheese, and fried bologna.

The burger is available at Hopdoddy through August 31. You can find the nearest location here.

For more information about Vital Farms, you can head to their website.