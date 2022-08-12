Expand / Collapse search

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.

Overnight oats

Overnight oats recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

The ingredients to put in the blender for the oats are:

  • Oats
  • Milk
  • Yogurt
  • Chia seeds
  • Cinnamon
  • Vanilla

Breakfast tacos

Breakfast taco recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

Peanut butter energy bites 

Peanut butter energy bite recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

