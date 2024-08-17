Back-to-school: Roadway safety concern for students

Roadway safety is a major concern as students across Central Texas head back to school.

We are just a few days away from the first day of school for Austin Independent School District and more drivers are expected to be on the roadways as classes start.

This month, districts across Central Texas are welcoming students back to the classroom.

The methods of transportation to and from class range from walking, cycling, car rides and school buses.

"It is really important that drivers should be prepared. For parents, talk to your kids. Back to school means back to safety," says AAA Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic patterns around school zones change yearly and so do bus routes.

AAA is highlighting steps parents and drivers should take to keep students safe and at the top of the list is staying off of electronic devices.

"In the state of Texas there is a texting law that is in place. You are not supposed to text and drive. It is against the law, and you can be fined for that. Certainly, you should never look at a smartphone, even just looking at a smartphone for two seconds doubles your risk for a crash," says Armbruster.

In 2023, there were 748 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in one death and 14 serious injuries, according to TxDOT.

"It is really important for parents to walk routes with young children, point out potential traffic hazards and remind your kids just to watch the roads, not their phones" says Armbruster.

The National Safety Council asks drivers not to block cross walks when stopped at a red light or while waiting to turn, never pass a bus from behind or from either direction if you're on an undivided road or if it is stopped to load or unload children and stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.

"It is really important to talk about school bus safety with riders, including staying five steps away from the curb waiting until the bus comes to a complete stop, the driver signals for you to board first and then always look left to right for cars," says Armbruster.

AAA recommends students using bikes to wear proper safety gear and for those walking to make eye contact with drivers and use crosswalks when crossing the street.

According to TXDOT the most common crash causes were speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield the right of way.