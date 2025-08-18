Back-to-school safety: Officials remind drivers to stay alert

The Brief In Texas, school zones take effect 45 minutes before school opens Officials urging drivers to stay alert



Class is officially back in session and officials want to remind drivers to stay alert.

What they're saying:

"We need to slow down. Be patient and avoid those distractions when going through school zones," says Jeff Barker, with TxDOT.

By the numbers:

In Texas, the school zones take effect 45 minutes before school opens. Austin Independent School District says it is adding extra safety measures on their school buses to ensure drivers are following the law.

"We had bus stop on camera since 2016, and what that does is it's a camera that installed on the side of the bus, the driver's side, to catch the motorists while we are loading, unloading students that they do not stop for our buses," says Chris Hafezizadeh, AISD Transportation Director.

TxDOT reports nearly 700 traffic crashes in school zones and more than 2,000 collisions involving school buses in Texas last year.

In 2017, Texas Senate Bill 697 passed, requiring all school buses to be equipped with seat belts for all drivers and passengers.

"All of our buses 100% have lap shoulder belts. We were the first district in Texas since 2013 to do that. We truly believe that it does help to keep our students safe," says Hafezizadeh.

And parents who are concerned about their students riding the bus in this heat, don't worry. AISD is working to make sure all buses are prepared.

"100% of our special needs buses always had A/C, 85% of our fleet of our general education routes have A/C. What we still don't have are spare buses," says Hafezizadeh.

What's next:

The district hopes by the next school year they will be able to have all their fleet upgraded with working A/C units.