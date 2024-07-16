BackPack Program provides children with nutritious food

On July 16, the Austin Board of REALTORS Foundation and the Central Texas Food Bank will assemble snack bags for the food bank’s BackPack Program. This program provides children with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to ensure they have enough to eat on weekends.

Over 300 volunteers will come together to assemble 3,500 snack bags.

The Austin Board of Realtors says they want to give back to the community and what better way than to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank.

ABoR says that it saw some students don't have access to free food or know about the food bank's BackPack Program.

"I think it's important, too, that we can't always do the big things. I think sometimes, as citizens here in Austin, as realtors, some of these tasks are huge and you feel like, well, I can't really make a difference, right? It's so big and feeding 3500 children is insurmountable for one person," says Kent Redding, Austin Board of Realtors president.

The Central Texas Food Bank says it has its summer food service program and makes about 6,000 meals a day.

"In addition to, thanks to partners like the Austin Board of Realtors, we're able to do, you know, 3,500 additional packs. And we also have our mobile pantry program. So we really ramp up this time of year because it's the busiest season when families and kids use the most," says Sari Vatske, president and chief executive officer of the Central Texas Food Bank.

