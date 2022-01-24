Baltimore firefighters seriously injured in blaze, 4th still trapped inside: Officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters have been on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in a vacant home in the 200blk of S. Sticker St. (Credit: Baltimore Fire)

Three Baltimore firefighters were seriously injured while responding to a blaze in a vacant home in the Maryland city on Monday morning, while crews were working to rescue a fourth firefighter who was trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on South Sticker Street around 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted .

BCFD first responded to the South Sticker Street blaze around 6 a.m. As of the fire department's most recent update, just before 9 a.m. local time, three firefighters were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters were working to rescue a fourth member who was trapped inside the home, the department said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

