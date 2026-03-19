Austin Municipal Court announces 2026 Warrant Amnesty Program

The Brief The Austin Municipal Court and Austin Community Court will hold their 2026 Warrant Amnesty program The program will take place from March 23 through April 17 The schedule is listed below



If you have any unpaid tickets or outstanding warrants in Austin, now is the time to take care of them.

The Austin Municipal Court and Austin Community Court will hold their 2026 Warrant Amnesty program from March 23 through April 17.

What we know:

The program is to help those with unpaid citations and/ or outstanding warrants.

Those who resolve active warrants will have warrant fees waived, but you must contact the court to take advantage of this program.

The city said no officers will be sent out to take people into custody. Those who come to any location voluntarily will not be arrested.

There are options available for those who are not able to pay fees immediately. That includes payment plans, community service, or hardship waivers for those who qualify. This program will only apply to active cases in front of the Austin Municipal Court or Community Court.

You can check if you have any active warrants or unpaid citations with the Austin Municipal Court or Community Court by going online to the court’s Public Portal and clicking on Public Case Search in the menu at the top of the screen.

There are several walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday during the amnesty period. Judges and prosecutors will be available to review cases, discuss options, and issue appropriate orders.

No appointments are needed during these walk-in dockets. Warrant Amnesty applies only to active cases, and all services are provided free of charge. Spanish interpreters will be available.

Municipal Court Cases

The main location will be in the Bergstrom Technology Center complex, 6800 Burleson Road, Building 310, Suite 175.

Monday – Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Another location will be at the North Customer Services Center, 2121 W Parmer Ln #116, Austin, TX 78727.

This location is for an individual who does not need to speak to a judge or prosector.

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Austin Community Court Cases

The Austin Community Court is at 505 Barton Springs Road.

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call (512) 974-4800 or visit austintexas.gov/court.

What they're saying:

"Our Warrant Amnesty program utilizes positive incentives, such as warrant fee waivers in place of the threat of arrest, to encourage compliance with court orders. We want members of the public who have outstanding warrants or unpaid citations with Austin Municipal Court or Austin Community Court to feel comfortable coming to talk to us in person or contacting us by phone or email to discuss their options. We are here to remove barriers and help individuals resolve outstanding matters before the court," said Clerk of the Court Mary Jane Grubb.