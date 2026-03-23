Body of missing man recovered from Lake Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Authorities say the body of a missing man was recovered from Lake Georgetown in the area near Russell Park.
What we know:
The Georgetown Police Department says it was notified of a possible drowning at around 5:49 p.m. on March 21.
Police say that witnesses reported seeing a man go under the water near a jet ski and never surfacing.
The man was reportedly at the lake by himself and was not wearing a flotation device.
First responders began actively searching the lake for the missing man.
On March 22, at around 6:40 p.m., officials announced that divers had recovered the man's body from the water.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man is not being released until next of kin has been notified.
The Source: Information from Georgetown Police Department.