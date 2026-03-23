Body of missing man recovered from Lake Georgetown

The Brief Authorities say the body of a man has been recovered from Lake Georgetown The man had gone under the water on March 21 near a jet ski and never surfaced



Authorities say the body of a missing man was recovered from Lake Georgetown in the area near Russell Park.

What we know:

The Georgetown Police Department says it was notified of a possible drowning at around 5:49 p.m. on March 21.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing a man go under the water near a jet ski and never surfacing.

The man was reportedly at the lake by himself and was not wearing a flotation device.

First responders began actively searching the lake for the missing man.

On March 22, at around 6:40 p.m., officials announced that divers had recovered the man's body from the water.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is not being released until next of kin has been notified.