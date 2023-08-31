Man robs 2 Wells Fargo banks in South Austin; suspect at large

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be connected to two robberies at different Wells Fargo banks in South Austin.

Police said the first robbery was on August 25 at the Wells Fargo at 1825 South Pleasant Valley Rd.

The man was seen showing the teller a note demanding money. He then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ APD is searching for a bank robbery suspect. This photo was taken during the August 25 robbery at Wells Fargo.

The second robbery happened on August 29 at the Wells Fargo at 2326 South Congress Avenue.

The suspect again presented a note to the teller demanding money. Surveillance video from the bank helped detectives match the build of the suspect in the previous robbery.

The suspect was also wearing some of the same clothing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ APD is searching for a bank robbery suspect. This photo was taken during the August 29 robbery at Wells Fargo.

Austin police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a medium build, as a large tattoo across the throat and a tattoo on the right wrist.

He was last seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark gray sweatpants, a gray long sleeve t-shirt, white Nike Air Jordan sneakers, and a gray neck gaiter. The t-shirt had the print "Popeye" and "1929" on the chest, and "heavyweight champion of the world" on the back.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.