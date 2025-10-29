Barricaded subject in custody in Georgetown area: police

The Brief Person at center of SWAT call in custody Police were serving a felony warrant when the subject barricaded themselves in a home SWAT responded to the scene



Georgetown police say the person at the center of a SWAT call in the Sun City area is in custody.

What we know:

Police and the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene on Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Whispering Wind, off Del Webb Boulevard, near Berry Creek.

Officers were serving a felony warrant when the person barricaded themselves inside a home.

The subject of the warrant was taken into custody without incident, according to a 12:41 p.m. update from police.