Bars in Williamson County can open starting October 14

Officials in Williamson County say that bars and similar establishments can offer on-premises services at up to 50% of the total listed occupancy of the establishment on Wednesday, October 14 while observing Governor Greg Abbott's minimum standard health protocols.

On October 7, Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order GA-32 to open bars and similar establishments in qualifying counties in Texas if the area does not have high hospitalizations and if the county judge signs an opt-in form to allow it.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed and submitted his opt-in form to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commissioner on October 8, 2020, so that more Williamson County businesses can be open to serve the public.

“Williamson County residents have shown that they can follow guidelines established to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get back to business. Not business as usual, but business that is conducted following the protocols determined by health professionals to keep everyone safe. We need all of our businesses to be open and operate safely so that everyone has the opportunity to work and support their families,” said Judge Gravell in a news release.

Some of the health protocols include that patrons at bars or similar establishments may eat or drink only while seated, except that in an establishment that holds a permit from TABC as a brewer, distiller/rectifier, or winery, customers may sample beverages while standing so long as they are in a group of six people or fewer and there is at least six feet of social distancing or engineering controls, such as partitions, between groups.

Where applicable, this 50 percent occupancy limit applies only indoors; the limit does not apply to outdoor areas, events, or establishments, although social distancing and other protocols must be followed.

Officials say that those who choose to go out should follow the health protocols that are recommended by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

