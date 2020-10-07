Bars in Texas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity after Oct 14

Counties in Texas can choose to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service beginning after Wednesday, October 14. Bars that open will be allowed to operate at up to 50% capacity, according to new checklists that were added to the governor's website.

Bars will be allowed to open at the discretion of county judges.

Additionally, businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low October hospitalizations ‪beginning Monday, Oct. 12.

Checklists for both bars and bar patrons were added to Governor Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas page on his website this afternoon.

The first checklist is the minimum recommended health protocols for all bars or similar establishments in Texas. The second checklist is the minimum recommended health protocols for bar patrons.

Bars that open will be allowed to operate up to 50% capacity, but all customers must be seated while eating or drinking at the bar or similar establishment. There is also a six-person limit for each table.

There will be no occupancy limit outdoors.

Employees and customers will be required to wear a face-covering wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual not in the same household, except when seated at the bar or similar establishment to eat or drink, according to the checklists.

The following are health protocols for serving customers:

Customers may not loiter at the bar or in commonly trafficked areas and should remain seated at tables at the bar or similar establishment. Only provide service to seated individuals, except as provided below. Breweries, wineries, and distilleries may serve customers standing at a counter if the customers are sampling products from the establishment. Groups at the counter may not exceed 6 individuals, and must be separated from other groups by either 6 feet of separation or an engineering control such as a partition.

Groups must maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other groups at all times, including while waiting to be seated in the bar or similar establishment. The 6 feet of distance between groups seated at different tables is not required if the bar or similar establishment provides engineering controls, such as a partition, between the tables. A booth may be next to another booth as long as a partition is constructed between the booths, and that partition is at least 6 feet tall above ground level. Tables should generally be at least 6 feet apart from any part of another table. However, a bar or similar establishment may have tables at least 4 feet apart from any part of another table, provided the bar or similar establishment uses a partition between the tables that is at least 6 feet tall and 6 feet wide.

As recommended by the bar and nightclub industry, keep dance floors closed. Activities that enable close human contact are discouraged.

Pathways for patrons’ ingress and egress should be clear and unobstructed.

Designate staff to ensure customers maintain a 6-foot distance between groups if customers are waiting to enter the bar or similar establishment.

A hand sanitizing station should be available upon entry to the establishment.

No tables of more than 6 people.

Dining: Do not leave condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional tabletop items on an unoccupied table. Provide condiments only upon request, and in single-use (non-reusable) portions or in reusable containers that are cleaned and disinfected after each use. Use disposable menus (new for each patron), or clean and disinfect reusable menus after each use. If a buffet is offered, employees should serve the food to customers.

Ensure spacing of individuals within the establishment to keep a 6-foot distance between individuals in different groups. Tables or chairs must be installed to seat all customers to maintain social distancing, and may not be moved. Consider positioning an unoccupied table or other object adjacent to each occupied table, creating space to permanently maintain a 6-foot distance between groups. Take orders from customers seated at a table or by web/phone application.

Contactless payment is encouraged. Where not available, contact should be minimized. Both parties should wash or sanitize hands after the payment process.

