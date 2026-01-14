Bartlett ISD closes campuses due to increased flu, illness outbreak

The Brief Bartlett ISD will be closed on Jan. 15 and 16 All campuses will be deep cleaning due to an increased flu and illness outbreak



Bartlett ISD is closing all campuses for the remainder of the week due to a flu outbreak.

What we know:

According to Bartlett ISD, all schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 15, and Friday, Jan. 16.

Campuses will use the time to deep clean as increased flu and illnesses have spread throughout the district.

The school district said this is being done out of an abundance of caution.

As a reminder, schools will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 19, for the holiday.