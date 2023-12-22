Barton Creek Square Mall shooting suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the Dec. 16 shooting at Barton Creek Square Mall that injured one and caused an active shooter scare.

Vincent Gutierrez mug shot. (Austin Police Department)

19-year-old Vincent Gutierrez was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Travis County jail.

Last Saturday, Austin police responded to reports of gunshots at the mall.

Police say the shooting happened after four people, split evenly between two groups, met to complete an online purchase made over social media.

The two parties reportedly did not know each other prior to the incident, and at some point a fight broke out.

The fight escalated, and police say Gutierrez shot a man from the other group.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.