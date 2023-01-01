Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool.

"It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool.

Gomkowski said he was second guessing his decision to jump in. "I don’t know why, why am I doing this? I never thought I was going to do this," he said.

Other people said they’ve been taking the plunge for years.

"It’s a way cleansing away last year’s bad luck and with the ate of black-eyed peas and rice today, this will cement the deal for 2023," Austin resident John Stavinoha said.

Stavinoha said it has helped him the last 10 years. "Healthy, wealthy, and maybe not so wise," he said.

This New Year tradition reportedly started in 1920 with a Canadian swimming group. Now, many people embrace the activity for health benefits, camaraderie, and the thrill.

"I just do it because it’s kind of crazy, it’s fun to convince people to come and I just really enjoy the cold water feeling," Austin resident Jadin Crane said.

"It will get me ready for the new year and make me excited," Gomkowski said.

Bill Bunch, the executive director of Save Our Springs Alliance, said they’ve been working 30 years to protect Barton Springs to ensure events like this continue.

"We’ve managed to encourage protection of over 30 thousand acres of watershed upstream and help limit the pumping, so the springs don’t go dry during the drought," Bunch said.

If you didn’t get to take the plunge on Sunday, Barton Springs is free to swim in until the end of February.