Barton Springs Pool to reopen June 23

The Brief The Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Tuesday, June 23 The pool closed on June 15 due to heavy rain and flooding



Barton Springs Pool will reopen to visitors this week.

What they're saying:

The City of Austin said the pool will reopen on Tuesday, June 23, for the early morning regularly scheduled "swim at your own risk."

The pool had closed on June 15 due to severe weather.

City staff removed large tree branches, aluminum cans, fishing hooks, and other debris from the water.

The team also cleaned off decks and reinstalled the diving board in preparation for the pool's reopening.