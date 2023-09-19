Baseball delayed due to drought at fields in San Marcos

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Play has been delayed at Ramon Lucio ballpark in San Marcos after the drought caused large cracks and holes on the fields. (San Marcos Parks and Recreation)

The ongoing drought and dry weather has caused large cracks and holes to appear on the fields at Ramon Lucio ballpark in San Marcos.

City officials say it's made the fields unsafe to use so the Parks and Recreation department decided to delay play Monday, Setpember 18.

The rest of the park will remain open as the Public Works Department works to mitigate the issue and the Parks Athletics Crew works on the fields.