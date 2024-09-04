Bastrop County Complex Wildfire: Residents reflect on historic fire 13 years later

The brief The Bastrop County Complex Wildfire happened in September 2011. The Bastrop County Complex Wildfire remains the costliest fire in Texas history.



Although 13 years have passed, the memories remain vivid for everyone impacted by the Bastrop County Complex Wildfire.

The historic wildfire started in Bastrop County in 2011 during the devastating summer drought that plagued the state.

Colton Curles is the county's Community Risk Reduction Officer, and he was a firefighter in Smithville when it happened.

"The Bastrop County Complex fire started on September 4, burned a little over 34,000 acres and 1,600 homes," said Colton Curles. "It was the most destructive fire in Texas history."

Although the Smokehouse Creek Fire burned more than a million acres in the panhandle earlier this year, the 2011 Bastrop County Complex Wildfire remains the costliest in Texas History.

"Many were evacuated for weeks, lost pets, livelihoods, made a large impact on the community," said Curles.

Two people died, and at least a dozen other people were injured in the fire. It started when strong wind gusts from Tropical Storm Lee caused tree limbs to snap and fall onto power lines.

A time locals still recall vividly, including Sheila Lowe.

"I called my mom to find out what was going on, and that's when she let me know that there was a pretty bad fire that was taking place," said Sheila Lowe. "We started helping families as they were evacuated from their neighborhoods."

Since then, Lowe has been working with the nonprofit organization Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team as the Executive Director.

"We were created out of the ashes of the 2011 fires," said Lowe. "So basically, we assist families recover after disasters."

They are dedicated to helping those who need it and to ensuring that they are prepared in case disaster strikes.

"I think learning from things in the past can help us to make sure that we have a plan of action for when we need to evacuate our homes if or when that time comes," said Curles.

The Bastrop Complex Wildfire burned for nearly two months. It started on Sept. 4 and was contained on Oct. 10. It was fully extinguished on Oct. 29, 2011.