Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin

A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend.

According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning.

As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees stopped him and requested the merchandise back. Canales returned the items and asked for law enforcement.

That’s when the deputy arrived, and after a brief interaction, Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy is a former officer with APD.

According to APD, Canales admitted to stabbing the deputy and "showed no remorse." Canales also has a history of shoplifting, robbery, and assault.

APD arrested Jaime Canales after he admitted to stabbing the deputy and showed no remorse. He is in the Travis County Jail held on a $100,000.00 bond. (Austin Police Department)

"He's had previous violent, felonious crimes be dismissed or reduced time & time again only to become emboldened to feel comfortable trying to kill a uniformed police officer," said APD Officer Justin Berry in a tweet.

Retired APD officer and former Austin Police Association president Wayne Vincent also voiced frustration.

"It’s disturbing but not surprising," said Vincent.

Canales was issued a $100,000 bond and is allowed to post a personal bond.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a personal bond is "a sworn agreement by the defendant that he/she will return to court as ordered and will comply with the conditions placed on his/her release. No money is required at the time of release."

"Sometimes it is appropriate not to issue a bond, keep them in jail until they go to trial and get the punishment or the help or whatever you want to get them so that you're not unleashing them on further victims out in society," said Vincent.

FOX 7 reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment and has not heard back.