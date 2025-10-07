Bastrop County fire crews working to put out 15-acre fire
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews are working to contain a fire in Bastrop County.
Officials said the fire is near Hyatt Lost Pine Road and Pope Bend Road.
What we know:
According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, as of Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m., the Hole 18 Fire has burned about 15 acres and is 90 percent contained.
Fire crews are working on containment lines and local and state resources are engaging in mop-up efforts.
No structures were lost or damaged and there have been no injuries.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
The Source: Information from the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management