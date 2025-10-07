Expand / Collapse search

Bastrop County fire crews working to put out 15-acre fire

Published  October 7, 2025 3:01pm CDT
Bastrop County
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Fire crews are working to put out a fire in Bastrop County
    • The Hole 18 Fire has burned 15 acres and is 90 percent contained

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews are working to contain a fire in Bastrop County.

Officials said the fire is near Hyatt Lost Pine Road and Pope Bend Road. 

What we know:

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, as of Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m., the Hole 18 Fire has burned about 15 acres and is 90 percent contained.

Fire crews are working on containment lines and local and state resources are engaging in mop-up efforts. 

No structures were lost or damaged and there have been no injuries. 

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The Source: Information from the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management

