Bastrop County seeing people hesitant about getting vaccinated

Some areas in Central Texas are dealing with people who are hesitant about receiving the vaccine.

Health departments are trying to find ways to help reach these people. "We’re seeing a decline in the number of people that are signing up for the vaccine," said Dr. Desmar Walkes with the Bastrop County Health Authority.

Right now one of Bastrop County’s main focuses is reaching out to those hesitant about being vaccinated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"We’re all trying to address that by getting more education out and talking about the safety of the vaccine. I think slowly we will get those people to sign up but I think it’ll take them or individualized approach," said Dr. Walkes.

Currently, Bastrop is below the state average for people 16 and older being fully vaccinated and they say getting these people who are unsure could help boost their numbers.

"It’s really important for people to get vaccinated, still wear their masks, and social distance, washing their hands so we can go to normal maybe in the near future. We’ve got a lot of people vaccinated but we got to keep on pushing," said Dr. Walkes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Dr. Walkes said they began noticing a decline in interest once hospitalization rates began to drop in the older generation was being vaccinated.

Advertisement

"I think there was a sense of less urgency but it still important I think to get everybody vaccinated so that we don’t have this virus spread in our community," said Dr. Walkes.

