Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy shot, suspect on loose

The search is on for a suspect who shot a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy. Officials have identified the deputy as Sawyer Wilson and the suspect as Michael Stark. Stark is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook tells FOX 7 Austin that deputies responded to a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the LBA Market off of Highway 95 and LBA Drive. Cook says when deputies arrived they found a black pickup truck with a mattress that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the call.

Cook says Wilson discovered that Stark had an outstanding warrant and that when Wilson confronted Stark about it Stark started shooting and ran away. Wilson was hit three times and returned fire.

Wilson has been with the sheriff's office for two years.

Cook says Stark has a rap sheet with 25 previous arrests.

Multiple agencies, including the Austin Police Department and Texas DPS, are assisting in the search. If you see Stark or know about his whereabouts you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter