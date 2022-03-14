100 Club of Central Texas activates funds for Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy

The 100 Club of Central Texas is activating the Critically Injured Fund in response to the line of duty shooting of Bastrop County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sawyer Wilson.

Deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot by Michael Stark on Sunday, March 13.

"At this time, Deputy Wilson remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries," The 100 Club of Central Texas said in a press release. "While he recovers, The 100 Club is acutely aware of the financial burden placed on his family. It is our mission to help ease some of this burden so Sawyer and his loved ones can focus on his recovery."

Donations in honor of Deputy Wilson and messages of support can be sent to The 100 Club's Critically Injured Fund online or by mail to 3200 Steck Ave, Ste 240, Austin, TX 78757.

You can also call 512-345-3200 or text "100clubcentex" to 44321 to donate.

All donations to the Critically Injured Fund will be used to support the Wilson family and the families of other first responders who have been critically injured in the line of duty serving our communities.

