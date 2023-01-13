Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville

A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals.

25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.

A witness had reported to Bastrop County Communications that he was behind a vehicle from which someone had fired four to six gunshot rounds into another vehicle.

An investigation uncovered that a woman had been struck by at least two rounds and received treatment at a nearby hospital.

Bastrop authorities then requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Chandler last known to have fled the area.

The LSFTF and Bastrop police continued fugitive efforts and learned Chandler may be residing at a residence on Webb Street in Smithville. The task force approached and surrounded the home where Chandler eventually surrendered to authorities and was arrested without further incident.

Chandler was transported and booked into the Bastrop County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings.