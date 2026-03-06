‘Remember the Alamo’: Wreaths laid at San Antonio site on 190th anniversary of crucial Texas battle

The Brief Friday marks the 190th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo. While the 13-day siege of the San Antonio mission in 1836 saw the Texas defenders defeated, it proved crucial to the state’s independence. People gathered at the Alamo early Friday to lay wreaths during a solemn ceremony.



Dozens gathered at The Alamo in San Antonio on Friday morning to mark the 190th anniversary of a battle that ultimately proved crucial to Texas gaining its independence.

The lawn in front of the iconic site was filled with wreaths placed by groups from all over the U.S. as speakers read aloud letters from people who witnessed the bravery of the Texian defenders during the 13-day siege by Mexican troops led by Santa Anna.

RELATED: Nasdaq Texas launches new dual-listing exchange with historic Battle of Alamo ceremony

Legendary leaders of the defenders, whose names are now synonymous with courage, include James Bowie and David Crockett. Among the 200 who died fighting for Texas liberty came people from all over the U.S. and even the world.

Engraving of the siege of the Alamo, the first thirteen days of the Battle of the Alamo, from the book 'Brief history of Texas from its earliest settlement to which is appended the constitution of the state' by De Witt Clinton Baker, 1873. Courtesy I (Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images) Expand

‘Remember the Alamo’

The siege of the mission began Feb. 23, 1836, and came to a head on March 6 when Santa Anna began a four-pronged attack on the garrison.

While the defenders were defeated in the end, the battle provided greatly needed time for General Sam Houston, the leader of the Texian army, and depleted Santa Anna of veteran fighters.

On April 21, 1836, a weakened Santa Anna force met Houston’s brigade on the banks of the San Jacinto River.

Battle of San Jacinto, 21 April 1836: Texas War of Independence (from Mexico) also called the Texas Revolution. Mexicans led by Santa Anna defeated in 12 minutes by Texian (US) forces under Sam Houston. Santa Anna captured and forced to sign Treaty o (Universal History Archive / Getty Images) Expand

The defeat in San Antonio, along with a subsequent loss at Goliad during the battle of Coleto Creek, served as rallying cries of Texian troops.

"Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad! God and Texas!" troops cried out as they battled Mexican forces, according to The Alamo’s website.

Santa Anna was defeated in just 18 minutes and would agree to the independence of Texas the following day.