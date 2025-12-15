Car chase turns into officer-involved shooting; Texas Rangers investigating

The Brief Car chase ends in officer-involved shooting Chase began in Williamson County, ended in Bell County Texas Rangers have taken lead in investigation



Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a car chase that began in Williamson County and ended in Bell County.

What we know:

The roadways were closed late Sunday night as part of the protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began as a vehicle pursuit involving the Jarrell Police Department which ended in Temple near Exit 306 on I-35.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and as of Sunday night was receiving medical treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what prompted the car chase or the shooting.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers have taken lead in the investigation.

The officer involved in this incident had been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.