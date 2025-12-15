Expand / Collapse search

Car chase turns into officer-involved shooting; Texas Rangers investigating

By
Published  December 15, 2025 12:09pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
Bell County officer-involved shooting

Bell County officer-involved shooting

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Bell County. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera reports.

The Brief

    • Car chase ends in officer-involved shooting
    • Chase began in Williamson County, ended in Bell County
    • Texas Rangers have taken lead in investigation

JARRELL, Texas - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a car chase that began in Williamson County and ended in Bell County.

What we know:

The roadways were closed late Sunday night as part of the protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began as a vehicle pursuit involving the Jarrell Police Department which ended in Temple near Exit 306 on I-35.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and as of Sunday night was receiving medical treatment. 

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what prompted the car chase or the shooting.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers have taken lead in the investigation.

The officer involved in this incident had been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Jarrell Police Department and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera

Crime and Public SafetyJarrellTemple