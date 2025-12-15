Car chase turns into officer-involved shooting; Texas Rangers investigating
JARRELL, Texas - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a car chase that began in Williamson County and ended in Bell County.
What we know:
The roadways were closed late Sunday night as part of the protocol for an officer-involved shooting.
The incident began as a vehicle pursuit involving the Jarrell Police Department which ended in Temple near Exit 306 on I-35.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and as of Sunday night was receiving medical treatment.
No officers were injured during the incident.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what prompted the car chase or the shooting.
What's next:
The Texas Rangers have taken lead in the investigation.
The officer involved in this incident had been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Jarrell Police Department and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera