Belton High School teacher arrested, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

The Brief A Belton High School physics teacher, Pietro "Pete" Victor Giustino, was arrested on federal charges. He is accused of possessing and attempting to possess child sexual abuse material. Giustino is currently held without bond and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.



A Belton High School physics teacher was arrested Thursday on federal charges related to the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities announced.

Belton ISD Teacher Arrested

Pietro "Pete" Victor Giustino, 39, is accused of possessing and attempting to possess visual depictions of sexual activities by minors, including depictions of minors engaged in sexual intercourse, according to court documents.

Giustino made his initial appearance in a federal court in Waco on Friday. He is currently being held in the McLennan County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

What's next:

If convicted, Giustino faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.

Dig deeper:

Giustino was named Belton ISD Teacher of the Year for the Career & Technical Education Department in 2022.