Ben & Jerry's brings back its 'Free Cone Day' after pandemic hiatus

Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back its "Free Cone Day" in April after taking a hiatus during the pandemic.

The Vermont-based company announced this week that customers can get in line on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time at a participating Ben & Jerry’s shop to get a free ice cream cone.

Fans can get in line as many times as they want, and they can also choose any flavor as the free scoop, the company said .

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s has been an annual tradition since the spring of 1979. That year, the two co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield "surprised themselves, outlasting a long winter in Vermont, with an average temperature below freezing all season," according to a statement.

To celebrate their first year in business and thank the local community, they decided to give out free scoops – and the tradition has continued throughout their years in business.

Ben & Jerry’s, now a subsidiary of Unilever, is located in more than 35 countries in grocery stores, convenience stores, and franchised ice cream shops.

Last month, the ice cream company debuted a new "Churray for Churros" flavor , saying it celebrates the best ingredients that make up a churro with "crunchy buttery texture, cinnamon, and sugar."

Dairy Queen similarly brought back its free cone day last year after a brief COVID-19 hiatus.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.