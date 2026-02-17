Travis County early voting locations, hours for March primary
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.
On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.
Travis County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 23 to Wednesday, Feb 25 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 26 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (some locations will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Travis County Early Voting Locations
You can vote at any Vote Center in Travis County.
- Austin City Hall - 301 W. 2nd St, Austin
- Austin Energy HQ - 4815 Mueller Blvd, Austin
- Austin Oaks Church - 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin
- Austin PErmitting and Development Center - 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr, Austin
- Austin Recreation Center - 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin
- Balcones Bingo - 13096 US 183, Austin
- Balcones Woods Shopping Center - 11150 Research Blvd, Ste 102, Austin
- Bee Cave City Hall - 4000 Galleria Pkwy, Bee Cave
- Cepeda Branch Library - 651 N Pleasant Valley Rod, Austin
- Christ Episcopal Church - 3520 Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
- Christ Our Savior Lutheran Churck - 21900 FM 1431, Lago Vista
- Circle C Community Center - 7817 La Crosse Ave, Austin
- Community Center at Del Valle - 3518 S FM 973, Del Valle
- Community Center at Oak Hill - 8656 SH 71, Austin
- Dan Ruiz Branch Library - 1600 Grove Blvd, Austin
- Disability Rights Texas - 2222 W Braker Ln, Austin
- George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center - 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center - 1201 E Rundberg Ln, Austin
- Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center - 607 RR 620 N, Austin
- LBJ School of Public Affairs - 2315 Red River St, Austin
- Manor ISD Admin Building - 10335 US 290, Manor
- Northwest Recreation Center - 2913 Northland Dr, Austin
- Pleasant Hill Branch Library - 211 E William Cannon Dr, Austin
- Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills - 3300 Bee Caves Rd, Austin
- Randalls Steiner Ranch - 5145 N FM 620, Austin
- Riverbend Centre - 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
- Round Rock ISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center - 5800 McNeil Dr, Austin
- South Austin Recreation Center - 1100 Cumberland Rd, Austin
- Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility - 1700 Guadalupe St, Austin
- Typhoon Texas Waterpark - 18500 TX 130 service road, Pflugerville
- Westoak Woods Baptist Church - 2900 W Slaughter Lane, Austin
- Wheatsville Food Coop South Lamar - 4001 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
The following have extended hours the last two days of early voting:
- Ben Hur Shrine Center - 7811 Rockwood Ln, Austin
- Carver Branch Library - 1161 Angelina St, Austin
- Lakeway Activity Center - 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway
- Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym - 702 W Pecan St, Pflugerville
- Randalls Brodie - 9911 Brodie Ln, Austin
- Travis County Clerk's Office - 5501 Airport Blvd, Austin
- UT Texas Union - 2308 Whitis Ave, Austin
Travis County Sample Ballot
Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.
Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Travis County Clerk's office