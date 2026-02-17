Travis County early voting locations, hours for March primary

The Brief Early voting is underway in Travis County Early voting runs from Feb. 17-27 Election Day is March 3



Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.

On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Travis County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23 to Wednesday, Feb 25 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (some locations will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Travis County Early Voting Locations

You can vote at any Vote Center in Travis County.

Austin City Hall - 301 W. 2nd St, Austin

Austin Energy HQ - 4815 Mueller Blvd, Austin

Austin Oaks Church - 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin

Austin PErmitting and Development Center - 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr, Austin

Austin Recreation Center - 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin

Balcones Bingo - 13096 US 183, Austin

Balcones Woods Shopping Center - 11150 Research Blvd, Ste 102, Austin

Bee Cave City Hall - 4000 Galleria Pkwy, Bee Cave

Cepeda Branch Library - 651 N Pleasant Valley Rod, Austin

Christ Episcopal Church - 3520 Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

Christ Our Savior Lutheran Churck - 21900 FM 1431, Lago Vista

Circle C Community Center - 7817 La Crosse Ave, Austin

Community Center at Del Valle - 3518 S FM 973, Del Valle

Community Center at Oak Hill - 8656 SH 71, Austin

Dan Ruiz Branch Library - 1600 Grove Blvd, Austin

Disability Rights Texas - 2222 W Braker Ln, Austin

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center - 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin

Gus Garcia Recreation Center - 1201 E Rundberg Ln, Austin

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center - 607 RR 620 N, Austin

LBJ School of Public Affairs - 2315 Red River St, Austin

Manor ISD Admin Building - 10335 US 290, Manor

Northwest Recreation Center - 2913 Northland Dr, Austin

Pleasant Hill Branch Library - 211 E William Cannon Dr, Austin

Randalls Flagship West Lake Hills - 3300 Bee Caves Rd, Austin

Randalls Steiner Ranch - 5145 N FM 620, Austin

Riverbend Centre - 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Round Rock ISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center - 5800 McNeil Dr, Austin

South Austin Recreation Center - 1100 Cumberland Rd, Austin

Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility - 1700 Guadalupe St, Austin

Typhoon Texas Waterpark - 18500 TX 130 service road, Pflugerville

Westoak Woods Baptist Church - 2900 W Slaughter Lane, Austin

Wheatsville Food Coop South Lamar - 4001 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

The following have extended hours the last two days of early voting:

Ben Hur Shrine Center - 7811 Rockwood Ln, Austin

Carver Branch Library - 1161 Angelina St, Austin

Lakeway Activity Center - 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym - 702 W Pecan St, Pflugerville

Randalls Brodie - 9911 Brodie Ln, Austin

Travis County Clerk's Office - 5501 Airport Blvd, Austin

UT Texas Union - 2308 Whitis Ave, Austin

Travis County Sample Ballot

Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.

Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.