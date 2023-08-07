Beyoncé concert rain delay causes chaos for fans at FedEx Field

It was a soggy Sunday night for concertgoers at FedEx field but the rain didn't seem to dampen the spirits of the "BeyHive" despite the delays and confusion that came after lightning forced stadium officials to issue a shelter-in-place order ahead of Beyonce's second Renaissance Tour performance in the DMV.

Beyoncé wrapped up her weekend in the DMV going out with a bang. Severe weather moved in just before her show was scheduled to start.

The shelter-in-place order was issued around 6:40 p.m. FedEx Field officials issued an announcement on Twitter, saying:

"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order.

Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.

Thank you for your patience."

At 8:25 p.m., an "all clear" update was released.

"Fans may return to their seats," the stadium posted.

But according to FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell, who was attending the concert, fans still weren’t being let in by 8:40 p.m., "including people who have been scanned and have wristbands."

While stadium officials were keeping fans updated as best they could online, inside, chaos and confusion led to tense moments between police and fans.



But finally, after hours of waiting, fans made it inside to see "Queen Bey" take the stage in the pouring rain.

FOX 5’s Jeanette Reyes also attended the concert and from what she experienced and heard from fans – it was worth every soaking wet moment!

Due to the late show start, Metro extended its last train by an hour and Beyoncé's tour funded the additional hour of service, which cost about $100,000.

"Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the "Party" and still get home on Metro," WMATA said in a statement.

All 98 stations were able to remain open but throughout the extended service period, customers could only enter at the station closest to FedEx field – Morgan Blvd. – and all other stations were exit only.

A FedEx Field spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement regarding the weather-related issues: "On Sunday evening, when a severe thunderstorm arrived over the stadium, we took preemptive actions to keep fans safe, including having them shelter in place in the concourse. The safety of our fans is our highest priority."