Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating a deadly bicycle crash.
The crash happened on October 4 at around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Bell Boulevard and East Little Elm.
Police responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist and found 28-year-old Corey James Been.
Been was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.
