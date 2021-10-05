Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash in Cedar Park

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating a deadly bicycle crash.

The crash happened on October 4 at around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Bell Boulevard and East Little Elm.

Police responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist and found 28-year-old Corey James Been.

Been was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter