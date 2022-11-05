Bicyclist dies in crash in Killeen

A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 47-year-old Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but Joiner succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8:30 p.m.

The investigation shows that a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road when Joiner, who was traveling south on the northbound shoulder, suddenly turned and entered the roadway in front of the sedan, says KPD.

The crash is still under investigation.