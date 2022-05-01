Bicyclist injured, extricated from eastern Travis County greenbelt trail

A bicyclist was injured and has been extricated from an eastern Travis County greenbelt trail.

ATCEMS says that just after 1 p.m. May 1, EMS and Austin fire crews were responding to a greenbelt trail in the area of Keegans Drive and Zachary Drive where a bicyclist reportedly had an upper extremity injury.

The injury was later confirmed and crews began extricating the bicyclist from the trail.

The bicyclist was later transported to Dell Seton Medical Center by EMS.