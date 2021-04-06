Biden moving COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date for all US adults to April 19, official says

President Joe Biden is set to move his May 1 deadline for states to make all U.S. adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine up by about two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Biden on Tuesday plans to announce that every American adult will be eligible by April 19 to get vaccinated, a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the news outlet.

The president is scheduled to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia, followed by remarks at the White House updating the nation on the administration's progress against the coronavirus.

Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people's arms since his inauguration on Jan. 20. The figure puts him well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office.

Biden's original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days, which was met last month.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility comes as many states have already moved up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. A flood of vaccine supply is also being sent to states this week.

At least a dozen states opened eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on Monday alone, while New Jersey's governor announced Monday that people age 16 and older will become eligible on April 19. A handful of states, including Hawaii and Oregon, still have May 1 as the deadline.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

But officials have repeatedly noted that eligibility isn't the same as actually being vaccinated, as people still have to make their appointments to get inoculated.

The U.S. vaccination campaign is in a race against an uptick in virus cases and deaths, which have fueled fears of another nationwide surge. To date, more than 107 million Americans have received at least one dose — or 32.4% of the total population — while 62.3 million (18.8%) are fully vaccinated, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Last week, the administration also launched a "We Can Do This" campaign to encourage those who are hesitant to get the vaccine against the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 555,000 American lives.

