Biden traveling to border Thursday

article

President Joe Biden is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border later this week.

Biden will visit Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, a place affected by a high rate of migrants crossing the border.

RELATED: Biden weighs new executive action to limit asylum at the border

The commander-in-chief is expected to meet with border agents and talk about a bipartisan border bill. Thursday’s visit will mark Biden’s second trip to the border as president after he visited El Paso, Texas in January 2023.

After Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill, Biden is looking into an executive order to restrict the number of migrants entering the U.S.

RELATED: Mexico's increase in immigration enforcement results in drop in illegal border crossings into US

Biden is considering an option detailed in Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Under this rule, a president has wiggle room to block entry of certain immigrants into the United States if it would be "detrimental" to the national interest of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Arrests for illegal crossings on the U.S. border with Mexico dipped in January from record highs in December to the third-lowest month of Biden’s presidency, the AP noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

















