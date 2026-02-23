Texas trooper wounded in shooting that left fleeing person dead, officials say

article

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was wounded in a shooting and another person was killed during a traffic stop-turned-foot chase Monday morning.

What we know:

According to DPS, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the 500 block of Westover Road in the West Texas town of Big Spring about 12:40 a.m.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, officials said, the trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver and the vehicle crashed into some bushes.

Authorities said two people jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. One of the fleeing people fired shots during the foot chase, hitting the trooper. The trooper returned fire and killed one of the fleeing people.

The trooper was flown to a hospital in Lubbock and is listed in stable condition, DPS said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting in coordination with the Big Spring Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

The identities of neither the trooper nor the person who was killed were released.

A search for the second person who ran from the scene is underway. Anyone with information about this person was asked to call the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550 or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 432-498-2130.