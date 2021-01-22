Bill would require blood alcohol testing if motorist hits pedestrian

A bill filed on Friday would require motorists to be tested for blood alcohol level if they strike a pedestrian causing serious bodily injury or death. Under current law, it is up to individual officers whether or not to detain someone to conduct blood alcohol testing if they have hit a pedestrian.

Texas Rep. Terry Meza (D-Irving) said the bill will "empower police officers to detain someone who has hit a pedestrian to test for the presence of drugs or alcohol in their system."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"Anyone who hits a pedestrian in this state causing serious bodily injury or death should not be allowed to leave the scene of that accident without having been tested for the presence of drugs or alcohol in their body," Meza said during a press conference at the Texas Capitol Friday afternoon.

HB 1287, dubbed "Colten's Law," is named after Colten Carney, who was struck and killed while walking to work on January 30, 2017. Carney, who suffered from Autism, had experienced a flat tire while on the way to work that morning and, eager to get to his job, decided to walk, according to Meza.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

His mother, Michelle Carney, told the Herald-Banner newspaper of Greenville and Rockwall that it did not make sense that her son's body was tested for the presence of drugs or alcohol, but not the person who struck him.