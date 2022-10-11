Blake Shelton leaving 'The Voice' after Season 23

article

Blake Shelton will be leaving "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.

Shelton shared a joint statement with the show via Instagram on Tuesday.

"I've been wrestling with this for awhile and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," his statement on Instagram began.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued.

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. "

He mentioned his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is a fellow coach on the show.

"I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he wrote.

"Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

Shelton has appeared in every season of "The Voice." The show's renewed season will be its first spring edition in two years.

Along with the announcement of the country star's departure, NBC shared that Chance the Rapper and former One Direction star Niall Horan will join the show for its upcoming season.

Kelly Clarkson will also be returning for her ninth season. Carson Daly will be returning as the host.

