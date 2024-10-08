FCC receives thousands of complaints over early morning Blue Alert

The Brief FCC is reporting thousands of complaints about the Oct. 4 Blue Alert that woke people up across Texas The Alert was for Seth Altman, accused of shooting the Memphis, Texas police chief FCC did not address how they plan to respond to the complaints



The FCC is reporting that it has received thousands of complaints about last Friday's Blue Alert that woke up people across Texas just before 5 a.m.

Officials say the alert was issued to help catch 33-year-old Seth Altman, who is accused of shooting the police chief of Memphis, Texas, in the Panhandle.

Altman, who is still on the run, allegedly opened fire on police as they tried to arrest him on Oct. 3 for a burglary charge. Chief Rex Plant was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock where he is in stable condition, according to FOX News.

The FCC says they don't send those notifications, but they do regulate the communications providers that deliver them. However, they did not address how they plan to respond to the 4,500 complaints.

A spokesperson for Texas DPS told FOX News that the alerts are meant to warn people of danger and get violent criminals in custody faster. However, statewide AMBER and Blue Alerts managed by DPS are only supposed to be sent between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., including on holidays and weekends.

Altman is still wanted for the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

He's described as 6'2" and about 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans when he was last seen running towards Highway 287 in Memphis, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday, Oct. 4 that there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Altman's capture and arrest. He has also been added to Texas DPS's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List .

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

Submit a tip online

Officials say Altman should be considered armed and dangerous.