Blue Bell introduces new Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor

Chocolate lovers, there's a new Blue Bell Creameries flavor for you.

It's called Fudge Brownie Decadence.

Blue Bell describes the flavor as a "luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes."

The new flavor is available now in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Fudge Brownie Decadence joins two other Blue Bell summer-releases: Milk & Cookies and Confetti Cake.

