Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the release of its holiday flavors: Christmas Cookies and Peppermint.

Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirled throughout.

Peppermint is peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

(Blue Bell)

For more information on Blue Bell you can go here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP