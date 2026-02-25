Blue-green algae is back in Austin waterways

The Brief Blue-green algae is back in Austin Officials are asking pet owners to be aware before taking animals into the water



Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, is dangerous to humans, but especially harmful to dogs.

What they're saying:

"I have a half pit bull, half great Dane. His name is Bud, shout out Bud, I love you. He's at home right now. I miss him every single day, and I would not like him to get in the water," said Kurt Sumner.

​While blue-green algae can be beneficial to aquatic ecosystems, overgrowth can lead to blooms that pose health concerns. Dogs will often ingest it by drinking water from the lake, swimming in it, or getting algae on their fur and then licking it off. The algae can be fatal for them.

What you can do:

​Dr. Brent Bellinger is the Conservation Program Supervisor with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

​"Keep your pets away from any floating mats and scums. If they are in the water, make sure you rinse and towel them off," said Dr. Brent Bellinger.

​Always assess before you enter the water by checking the shoreline for surface film, scum, or algae mat buildup.

​"I hate blue-green algae," said Kurt Sumner. "It's impossible to swim in the lake or in the river. I'm someone that enjoys being outside Austin's outdoor city, exercise city. You want to be in the water, have a good time, they need to clean it up."

​It has a slimy texture and floats on the surface of stagnant or still water.

​"We had a really warm winter. You know it's possible we're still seeing some legacy nutrient-loading effects from this summer's rains, and the flushing of nutrients and sediments into our reservoirs," said Bellinger.

​His advice is to avoid contact with the algae, do not drink from the lake, rinse off after being in the water, and, of course, the same goes for your pets.