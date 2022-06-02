Free summer music series Blues on the Green returns to Zilker Park

The iconic free music series Blues on the Green by ACL Radio is returning to Zilker Park this summer.

This summer's series will take place on June 14-15 and July 19-20. Music will start at 7 p.m. each day.

ACL Radio has released the lineup for the first two shows. The series kickoff on Tuesday, June 14 will feature Sir Woman, Zach Person and Peaches and the Fuzz. The following show on Wednesday, June 15 will feature a revue style show by Grupo Fantasma.

Additional artists playing at BOTG include Colombian Gaita All-Stars, Amalia Mondragon, Trevor Nealon, Kalu James, Tomar Williams, Gina Chavez, Third Root and Money Chichas.

BOTG 2022 will be presented by H-E-B and Favor and will benefit the Austin Parks Foundation.

To learn more, click here.