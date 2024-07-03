Expand / Collapse search

Bodies found at Austin apartment complex; police investigating as homicide

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 3, 2024 1:10pm CDT
Austin
Austin police homicide news conference

Austin police provide details about the the incident in the 4400 block of Airport Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Austin and the Austin Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

APD says it responded to a call at around 10:15 a.m. about the incident at the complex in the 4400 block of Airport Boulevard. 

Police say the two people had injuries and were found by a person who called 9-1-1. 

The victims were pronounced dead at 10:46 a.m.

Identities of the victims are not being released at this time, but police did say the victims are male and female. 

Police would not confirm if it was a murder-suicide.