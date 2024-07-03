Bodies found at Austin apartment complex; police investigating as homicide

Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Austin and the Austin Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

APD says it responded to a call at around 10:15 a.m. about the incident at the complex in the 4400 block of Airport Boulevard.

Police say the two people had injuries and were found by a person who called 9-1-1.

The victims were pronounced dead at 10:46 a.m.

Identities of the victims are not being released at this time, but police did say the victims are male and female.

Police would not confirm if it was a murder-suicide.